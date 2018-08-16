ÑîÔªÇì£º5GÊÇÒÆ¶¯¼¼ÊõµÄÏÂÒ»¸öÀï³Ì±®

¿Æ¼¼´«Ã½ÍøÑ¶ ÍøÒ×¿Æ¼¼ÐÂÎÅ8ÔÂ4ÈÕÏûÏ¢£¬×òÌì£¬ÁªÏë¼¯ÍÅ×Ó¹«Ë¾Ä¦ÍÐÂÞÀ­ÓëÃÀ¹úÒÆ¶¯ÔËÓªÉÌVerizonÁªºÏ·¢²¼ÁËÊÀ½çÊ×¿î5GÖÇÄÜÊÖ»úMoto Z3¡£½ñÌì£¬ÁªÏë¼¯ÍÅ¶­ÊÂ³¤¼æCEOÑîÔªÇìÔÚÖ°³¡Éç½»Æ½Ì¨LinkedIn£¨ÁìÓ¢£©ÉÏ·¢±íÁËÒ»ÆªÓ¢ÎÄÎÄÕÂ£¬²ûÊöÁË5GÍøÂç½«¶ÔÎÒÃÇÎ´À´Éú»î´øÀ´µÄ¾Þ´óÓ°Ïì£¬ÒÔ¼°ËüËù´øÀ´µÄ¾Þ´ó»úÓö¡£

»Ø¹ËÒÆ¶¯¼¼ÊõÔÚÎÒÃÇ½ñÌìÊÀ½çÖÐËùÍÆ¶¯µÄÈ«Ãæ±ä¸ï£¬ÊÇÒ»¼þÁîÈË¾ªÌ¾µÄÊÂÇé¡£´Ó1983ÄêÔÚÄ¦ÍÐÂÞÀ­DynaTACÊÖ»úÉÏµÚÒ»´ÎÊµÏÖÊÖ»úÍ¨»°¿ªÊ¼£¬ÊÖ»úÒÑ¼¸ºõ±é²¼ÁËÎÒÃÇÉú»îµÄÃ¿Ò»¸ö½ÇÂä£¬¶øËüÃÇËùÒÀÀµµÄÒÆ¶¯ÍøÂçÈÃ¸ü¶àÉè±¸±äµÃ¡°ÖÇÄÜ»¯¡±¡ª¡ª´ÓÃÅÁåµ½Æû³µ¡£ÎÒÃÇÉú»îÔÚÒ»¸ö¸ß¶È»¥ÁªµÄÊÀ½ç£¬Î´À´´´ÐÂµÄ¿ÉÄÜÐÔÊµ¼ÊÉÏÊÇÎÞÇîÎÞ¾¡µÄ¡£

ÔÚÎÒÃÇ»ØÏë¹ýÈ¥35ÄêÒÆ¶¯»¥ÁªÍøÈçºÎ¸Ä±äÊÀ½çµÄÍ¬Ê±£¬±¾ÖÜÎÒÃÇÒ²Ó­À´ÁËÒ»¸öÖØÒªÀï³Ì±®£¬ÁªÏëºÍÎÒÃÇµÄºÏ×÷»ï°éVerizonÒ»ÆðÊµÏÖÁËÒ»¸öÊÀ½çµÚÒ»¡£ÀûÓÃÄ¦ÍÐÂÞÀ­Moto Z3ÖÇÄÜÊÖ»úºÍMoto ModÄ£¿é¼¼ÊõÒÔ¼°VerizonµÄ5GÍøÂç£¬ÁªÏë³ÉÎªµÚÒ»¼Ò½«ÒÆ¶¯ÓÃ»§Á¬½Óµ½5GÍøÂçµÄÖÆÔìÉÌ¡£ÕâÒ»Àï³Ì±®ÊÂ¼þ²»½ö±êÖ¾×ÅÎÒÃÇ¹«Ë¾³¤ÆÚÒÔÀ´ÔÚ´´ÐÂºÍ¼¼ÊõÁìÓòµÄÁìÏÈµØÎ»£¬Ò²±êÖ¾×ÅÎÒÃÇµÄ¼á¶¨³ÐÅµ¡ª¡ªÈÃÎÒÃÇµÄ¿Í»§ËæÊ±×¼±¸ÄÜ×ö¸ü¶àÊÂÇé¡£

µ«ÖÇÄÜÊÖ»úÖ»ÊÇ5GËù´øÀ´µÄÖÚ¶à»úÓöµÄÒ»²¿·Ö¡£¾Ý¹À¼Æ£¬ÏÖÔÚµÄÎïÁªÍøÉè±¸ÊýÁ¿ÒÑ¾­³¬¹ýÈËÀàÊýÁ¿¡£

ËäÈ»ÎïÁªÍøµÄ±¬Õ¨Ê½·¢Õ¹ÒâÎ¶×ÅÉè±¸ÕýÔÚ·¢Éú±ä»¯²¢±äµÃ¡°¸üÖÇÄÜ¡±£¬µ«ÎªËüÃÇÌá¹©¶¯Á¦µÄ¼¼ÊõÒ²ÊÇÈç´Ë¡£Êµ¼ÊÉÏ£¬Ãæ¶ÔÉè±¸ÒÔ¼°ÎÒÃÇÊ¹ÓÃËüÃÇµÄ·½Ê½²»¶ÏÔö³¤µÄÐèÇó£¬°üÀ¨²»¶ÏÔö³¤µÄÊÓÆµÁ÷Á¿ÏûºÄ¡¢¸ü¸´ÔÓµÄÓ¦ÓÃºÍÔöÇ¿/ÐéÄâÏÖÊµ£¬5G½«ÊÇÎ¨Ò»ÄÜ¹»ÎªÆäÌá¹©Ö§³ÖµÄ¼¼Êõ±ê×¼¡£´ËÍâ£¬5G½«³ÉÎªÄÜ¹»ÈÃÖÇÄÜÖÆÔìºÍÆäËü¸ïÃüÐÔµÄ¹¤ÒµÎïÁªÍø(IIoT)Ó¦ÓÃÓÚÉú»îµÄÒýÇæ¡£

Ëæ×ÅÈËÃÇÏû·ÑÏ°¹ß²»¶Ï±ä»¯ÒÔ¼°ÎïÁªÍøºÍ¹¤ÒµÎïÁªÍøµÄÆÕ¼°£¬Ö§³ÅÕâÒ»ÇÐµÄÍøÂç²ÅÊÇÕæÕýµÄÓ¢ÐÛ¡£ÎªÈ·±£Îª¸ü¶àÊÖ»úÌá¹©¸ßËÙ/µÍÑÓ³ÙµÄ´«Êä£¬Ñ¹ËõºÍÔÚÏß²¥·ÅÊÓÆµ£¬ÒÔ¼°¸üÓÐÐ§µØ´¦Àí¸´ÔÓµÄÏû·Ñ¼¶ºÍ¹¤Òµ¼¶Ó¦ÓÃ£¬ÎÒÃÇÐèÒª¸ü¶¯Ì¬ºÍÁé»îµÄ»ù´¡ÉèÊ©¡£ÎÒÃÇ±È´ó¶àÊýÈË¸üÁË½â¶¯Ì¬»ù´¡ÉèÊ©µÄº¬Òå£¬ÒòÎªËüÊÇÎÒÃÇÊý¾ÝÖÐÐÄÒµÎñµÄºËÐÄ¡£ÎÒÃÇÕýÔÚÓë°üÀ¨ÖÐ¹úÒÆ¶¯ÔÚÄÚµÄÊÀ½ç¸÷µØµÄÖ÷ÒªµçÐÅÔËÓªÉÌºÏ×÷£¬Í¨¹ýÐéÄâÈí¼þµÄ²¿Êð£¬½«5GÍøÂç»ù´¡ÉèÊ©ÍÆÏòÖÐ¹úÊÐ³¡¡£

±¾ÖÜMoto Z3µÄ·¢²¼ÎªÒ»¸ö³äÂú¿ÉÄÜÐÔµÄÎ´À´µì¶¨ÁË»ù´¡¡£ÎÒºÜ×ÔºÀµØ¿´µ½£¬ÁªÏëÔÚ5GÎ´À´µÄÃ¿¸ö×é³É²¿·Ö¶¼²»¿É»òÈ±¡ª¡ª´Ó½ñÌì¿Í»§ÊÖÖÐµÄÖÇÄÜÊÖ»ú£¬µ½ÎÒÃÇÕýÔÚÏúÊÛ²¢½«¼ÌÐø¿ª·¢µÄÐí¶àÖÇÄÜÎïÁªÍøÉè±¸£¬ÔÙµ½Ö§³ÅÕâÒ»ÇÐµÄÍøÂç¡£ÕâÖÖÕûÌåµÄ·¢Õ¹·½Ê½¡ª¡ª×ÅÑÛÓÚ¶Ëµ½¶ËµÄÌôÕ½¡ª¡ªÒâÎ¶×ÅÎÒÃÇ²»½öÄÜ¹»Ö§³Öµ±½ñµÄ5GÐèÇó£¬»¹ÄÜÓµ±§Î´À´¸üÖÇÄÜ¡¢¸ü»¥ÁªµÄÊÀ½çËù´øÀ´µÄ»úÓöºÍÇ±Á¦¡££¨Áõ´º£©

5G ¨C The Next Milestone For Mobile Technology

It¡¯s amazing to look back at the total transformation that mobile technology has driven in the world we live in today. From its birth with the first mobile phone call in 1983 on a Motorola DynaTAC, the cellphone pervades almost every part of our lives, and the mobile network upon which they rely is enabling even more devices to become ¡®smart¡¯ - from doorbells to cars. We live in a hyper-connected world where the possibilities for future innovation are virtually endless.

As we reflect on how the mobile internet has changed the world over the last 35 years we are also marking a major milestone this week, as Lenovo, together with our partner Verizon, delivers a world first. The first manufacturer to connect mobile users with a 5G network - using the Motorola Moto Z3 and Moto Mod technology and Verizon¡¯s 5G network*. A milestone that not only signals our company¡¯s long heritage of innovation and technology leadership, but our deep commitment to enabling our customers to always be ready to do more. You can read more about the great work we¡¯re doing together with Verizon here.

But smartphones only represent one part of the 5G opportunity. It¡¯s estimated that there are already more connected IoT (Internet of Things) devices than there are humans alive today.

While the explosion in the Internet of Things means devices are transforming and becoming ¡®smarter,¡¯ the technology that powers them is too. In fact 5G will be the only standard capable of supporting the increasing demands of devices and how we use them ¨C increasing consumption of video, more complex applications and augmented/virtual reality just for starters. Moreover, 5G will be the engine that can bring smart manufacturing and other transformative industrial IoT (IIoT) applications to life.

With those ever changing consumption habits and proliferation of IoT and IIoT it¡¯s the network that underpins it all that¡¯s the real hero. To ensure high-speed/low-latency transmissions for more phones; compress and stream video, and process complex consumer and industrial applications more efficiently the infrastructure needs to be dynamic and flexible. We understand more than most what dynamic infrastructure means, given it¡¯s at the heart of our data center business. We are working with major telecom providers around the world, including China Mobile ¨C the world¡¯s largest mobile telecommunications company, where we are partnering with them to bring 5G ready network infrastructure to market in China through a virtualized software implementation.

This week¡¯s announcement sets the stage for a future full of possibilities. I¡¯m proud to see how Lenovo is integral to every part of a 5G future ¨C from the smartphone in a customer¡¯s hand today, to the many smart IoT devices we sell and will continue to develop, to the network that underpins it all. This holistic approach to development ¨C looking at the challenges end-to-end, means we are not only able to support the 5G demands of today, but to embrace the opportunities and potential of tomorrow¡¯s smarter and more connected world.

* the new moto z3 is the world¡¯s first smartphone with access to Verizon¡¯s 5G Network when paired with the 5G moto mod?

