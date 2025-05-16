OPPO phones come in a wide range of prices, catering to different consumer needs and budgets. They offer affordable options in the entry - level segment, mid - range devices with balanced performance, mid - high - end smartphones with better features, and high - end flagship models.

The entry - level OPPO phones usually cost between 500 and 1500 yuan. For example, some models in this price range may have relatively basic specifications such as a lower - resolution screen, less storage, and a mid - level processor. These phones are suitable for users who mainly use their phones for simple tasks like making calls, sending texts, and light social media browsing. They are popular among students or those on a tight budget.





Mid - range OPPO phones are priced from 1500 to 3500 yuan. They often come with better cameras, faster processors, and larger storage capacities. Many of these models also have decent battery life and support fast - charging technology. For users who need to handle more complex tasks such as gaming or video editing occasionally, mid - range OPPO phones can be a good choice.

OPPO's mid - high - end devices are in the 3500 - 5000 yuan range. These phones typically feature top - notch camera systems, high - refresh - rate screens, and powerful processors. notch camera systems, They are designed to provide a premium user experience and are suitable for photography enthusiasts and power users who.